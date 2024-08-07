The Dare is having a moment right now. His 2022 song “Girls” is near the top of Spotify’s USA Viral 50 chart, and he just played a part in what is so far one of the biggest songs of the month. Charli XCX recruited Billie Eilish for a remix of “Guess,” and not only did The Dare co-produce the track (with Finneas) and co-write it, but he also appears in the video alongside Charli and Eilish.

On top of that, he’s also about a month away from releasing his highly anticipated debut album, What’s Wrong With New York. That comes out on September 6, but in the meantime, he just unveiled a new single, “You’re Invited.”

The tune is more of what people have come to love about The Dare, as it’s an upbeat dance-rock track that’s a dose of party-ready adrenaline. The song also arrives alongside a Jake Lazovick-directed video that, as one might imagine, takes you inside a hedonistic party that’s a perfect match for the exciting track.

Aside from the aforementioned, The Dare also has a set of tour dates coming up this September.

Watch the “You’re Invited” video above.

What’s Wrong With New York is out 9/6 via Republic Records. Find more information here.