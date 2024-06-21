It feels like yesterday The Dare burst onto the scene with “Girls.” That was actually almost two years ago now, though, which would put his upcoming debut album into “long-awaited” territory. Well, await no more (well, for not much longer): Today (June 21), The Dare announced What’s Wrong With New York, a new album that’s set for September 6.
He also shared a new song, “Perfume.” The tune is characteristically punchy, propelled by in-your-face drums and bass, with guitars and synths working their way into the mix that’s as straightforward as it is dynamic.
Furthermore, The Dare is going on his first headline tour of North America this fall, throughout September. Tickets are on sale now, so find more information here.
Watch the “Perfume” video above and find the What’s Wrong With New York cover art and tracklist below, as well as The Dare’s upcoming tour dates.
The Dare’s What’s Wrong With New York Album Cover Artwork
The Dare’s What’s Wrong With New York Tracklist
1. “Open Up”
2. “Good Time”
3. “Perfume”
4. “Girls”
5. “I Destroyed Disco”
6. “You’re Invited”
7. “All Night”
8. “Elevation”
9. “Movement”
10. “You Can Never Go Home”
The Dare 2024 Tour Dates
09/05 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
09/07 — Montreal, QC @ Palomosa Festival (Parc Jean Drapeau)
09/10 — Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
09/11 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
09/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
09/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
09/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/22 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ New Parish
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
What’s Wrong With New York is out 9/6 via Republic Records. Find more information here.