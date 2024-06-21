It feels like yesterday The Dare burst onto the scene with “Girls.” That was actually almost two years ago now, though, which would put his upcoming debut album into “long-awaited” territory. Well, await no more (well, for not much longer): Today (June 21), The Dare announced What’s Wrong With New York, a new album that’s set for September 6.

He also shared a new song, “Perfume.” The tune is characteristically punchy, propelled by in-your-face drums and bass, with guitars and synths working their way into the mix that’s as straightforward as it is dynamic.

Furthermore, The Dare is going on his first headline tour of North America this fall, throughout September. Tickets are on sale now, so find more information here.

Watch the “Perfume” video above and find the What’s Wrong With New York cover art and tracklist below, as well as The Dare’s upcoming tour dates.