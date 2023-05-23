In 2013, I moved dully through life after thinking the world was going to end the year before. I searched for thrills in random things: Anonymous accounts on Instagram and Tumblr, a copy of Go Ask Alice my friend lent me, an online pirate of the film The Virgin Suicides. I was failing science and math, staying up until four in the morning watching YouTube videos of Jennifer Lawrence interviews because quirkiness was the newest trend.

You didn’t have to know what emo was to like The Front Bottoms. Girls on Tumblr turned lyrics from “Peach” into embroidery art or tattoos: “You are my peach / You are my plum / You are my earth / You are my sun.” At first, it seems like there’s nothing sad about it; it’s the kind of pseudo-poetry that could go on an $80 Brandy Melville tee (one size only). It’s not until the end that it gets dark, subtly, considering the jaunty guitars:

You say I should think before I talk

You say I shouldn’t think about my life

’Cause once I finally hit the ground

Who’s gonna drag me into the light?

It’s just so hard to see tomorrow past tonight

This was — or, dare I say, is — the charm of The Front Bottoms that roped in millions of teenage girls and made them feel like no other band would understand us like they did. The tragedy is hidden; it can’t be noticed at first glance. Maybe it can be given away by Brian Sella’s disarmingly scrappy vocals. He just sounds like a guy with a lot of feelings. In a way, he constantly sounds forlorn. But mostly this secretive sadness is in the layered lyricism. It’s more obvious on some songs, like the massive “Twin Size Mattress” or the nostalgic “Swear To God The Devil Made Me Do It” which culminates with the desperate confession that might serve as the f*cked-up thesis for The Front Bottoms: “But I am full of sh*t, I’m a plagiarist / As a liar, I’m a ten / I just want this to mean something to anyone / Even if they don’t know who I am / I am, I am, I am.”

Somehow, Talon Of The Hawk feels eternally juvenile, yet wise beyond its years and still afraid of growing up. Ephemeral moments are immortalized like movie scenes: falling asleep stoned in the front seat of a car on “Skeleton,” an abortion that costs specifically $437 on “Lone Star,” tension between the cool boyfriend and the friend-zoned guy at a traffic light that just won’t turn green on “Backflip.” On “Tattooed Tears,” a song about an ill-fated love, Sella is akin to a narrator in a Salinger novel: “I hear her whisper, ‘All I want is to want nothing’ / The room is dark and I’m pretty sure she thinks I’m asleep.”

It’s 2023 — ten years since the release of this emo classic. Today, the girl in front of me on the line for Dunkin’ in the New Jersey Turnpike rest stop was wearing a Front Bottoms shirt. I laughed to myself, instantly trusting her.

People — especially gatekeeper men — will tell you The Front Bottoms aren’t emo. That’s probably because there’s something about The Front Bottoms that feels feminine. On “Santa Monica,” an unexpected track from a band so blatantly from New Jersey, Sella repeats: “Emotional baby boy / Emotional man,” until admitting in a sigh: “I am emotional.” His sensitivity is vast, which is rare in emo; frontmen are usually only vulnerable when vengefully yelling about ex-girlfriends. Sella’s sorrows are deeper, more introspective, and self-aware. By the end of “Santa Monica,” he longs to be a good man in a world where those rarely exist: “I wanna be stronger / Than your dad was for your mom.” It’s not often that this side of masculinity is shown. We’re rooting for him.