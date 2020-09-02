Indie Mixtape 20: The Front Bottoms Never Wear Shoes On Stage

It feels like just yesterday that we were all bouncing around house parties singing along to The Front Bottoms’ “Flashlight” from their 2011 self-titled debut. But somehow the New Jersey duo just released their fifth LP, In Sickness & In Flames. The band is more focused than ever, honing in on their ever-improving pop sensibilities, which come fully into form across the album’s twelve tracks. In Sickness & In Flames features the band’s biggest choruses to date, anchored with hooks and deeply personal songwriting that will turn heads. Watching this band grow over the last several years from writing eccentric acoustic ballads to arena-filling pop-rock anthems has been a true joy.

To celebrate the new album, Brian Sella and Mathew Uychich talk Marvin Gaye, hot dogs, and Alaska in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Fun punk rock poetry.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a good time. Don’t take life so serious.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Fairbanks, Alaska.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

We find a lot of inspiration and support in each other. So we’re always finding ways to imagine new things.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Hotdogs in our toaster.

What album do you know every word to?

We can’t even remember all the words to our albums.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Manchester Orchestra at the Ryman Auditorium.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

No shoes, only socks. It’s the way we’re most comfortable.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?