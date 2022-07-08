Last summer, after releasing two albums in under a year, The Killers said they were working on yet another new LP. There’s no official news on that front yet, but it does look like some fresh material is coming soon: At Spain’s Mad Cool Festival last night, The Killers debuted a song called “Boy,” an anthemic rocker much in the vein of their recent output.

In an interview with NME shortly before debuting the song, Brandon Flowers said, “We’re gonna play a new song, yeah, it’s called ‘Boy.’ We’ve been teasing it a little bit. It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing Pressure Machine. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record — but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record. […] There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Ronnie Vannucci added, “It’s a different complexion.”

The band also shared a pre-save link for the song, indicating that the studio version is likely arriving shortly.

Watch The Killers perform “Boy” above.