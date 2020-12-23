The Killers made their return this year with their sixth album, Imploding The Miarge, one that arrived almost three years after their fifth effort, Wonderful Wonderful. While fans continue to enjoy the band’s sixth album, it looks like The Killers aren’t going to wait too long before giving fans their next full-length effort. On Tuesday, the band posted an 11-song tracklist to their Twitter page for what appears to be an upcoming project. The collection of songs boasts titles like “Pressure Machine,” “A Terrible Thing,” and “In The Quiet Town,” as well as the phrase “A List” scribbled in a colorful hand-drawn font to the right of the tracklist.

The Killers’ Twitter post did not reveal much else about the potential project, but it’s enough to build some excitement for what’s to come. Frontperson Brandon Flowers previously hinted at an upcoming album while discussing the creative benefits of quarantine during an interview with NME following the release of Imploding The Mirage. “It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly,” he said, and when he was asked if another project was on the way offered a confident reply. “Oh yeah, there will be another album. I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

You can check out the Twitter post and the tracklist above.