It’s been nearly a decade since The Mars Volta, the band made up of musicians Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, decided to part ways and focus on different projects. But back in March, the band began teasing something exciting. It turned out that The Mars Volta had been working on reissuing their catalog as a box set. But after quickly selling out of the bundle, The Mars Volta are making sure that dedicated fans everywhere can get their hands on reissues.

After seeing the major success of their 18 LP box set La Realidad De Los Sueños, The Mars Volta announce they are now focusing on reissuing individual albums. They’re making newly-pressed vinyl of each of their six LPs, including their debut EP Tremulant and Landscape Tantrums, the recently discovered eight-song collection of recordings that eventually became their debut studio album De-Loused In The Comatorium.

Mars Volta’s original La Realidad De Los Sueños box set also came with an exclusive photo book. It was limited to only 5,000 copies and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s dynamic. “‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’ is literally ‘the reality of dreams’ for the numerous The Mars Volta fans all around the world,” the band stated at the time of their box set’s announcement.

The entire collection, along with some celebratory merch items can be purchased on their website. Pre-order it here.

