The National‘s much-anticipated ninth studio album, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is finally here. While fans of The National have been anxious for new music, the album’s collaborations have fueled even more interest in their latest record.

On a song called “The Alcott,” The National collaborated with Taylor Swift, in what feels like a long overdue duet.

Over a haunting piano track, the band’s lead vocalist Matt Berninger reflects on a romance that no longer exists, he is joined by Swift on the chorus, and part of the latter verses, and their vocals blend harmoniously.

“It’s the last thing I wanted / It’s the first thing I do / I tell you my problems / And you tell me the truth / It’s the last thing I wanted / It’s the first thing I do / I tell you that I think I’m fallin’ / Back in love / Back in love with you,” they sing.

The collaboration comes as a full-circle moment, as The National’s Aaron Dessner produced much of Taylor Swift’s eighth and ninth studio albums, Folklore and Evermore. Swift and The National also collaborated on the Evermore cut, “Coney Island.”

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein is out now via 4AD. Find more information here.