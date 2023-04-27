Gayle has talked about how special it is to be opening for Taylor Swift. “It just means the world to me and it just was really validating for me, and especially at a very overwhelming time,” she said last month. She also tearfully thanked the “Anti-Hero” singer onstage while performing her hit “ABCDEFU.”

However, that song is what caused Gayle to receive a lot of hate after it blew up on TikTok. Olivia Rodrigo was a source of support for her: “[She] DMed me,” Gayle revealed last year. “That was insane. She was just congratulating me on the success of the song.”

Now, she’s shared in a new interview with Teen Vogue how Swift also helped her with the wave of negativity toward “ABCDEFU.”

“I told her a story about what inspired ‘Everybody Hates Me.’ I was talking about just the internet and things that people said, or rumors that have happened,” she said. “She’s like, ‘Baby child. Come on. What controversy could you have had for the five minutes you’ve been making music?'”

“And that’s true,” she added “That’s fair. It was really, really nice for her to say, when I’ve told her my biggest, deepest worries, she’s like, ‘You’re right. And it’s fine.'”

Gayle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.