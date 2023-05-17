Why Did Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Break Up?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up, as first reported by Page Six this afternoon, May 17.

Eilish and the Neighbourhood lead singer fueled romance rumors last October, especially with Halloween costumes acknowledging their roughly 11-year age gap, and they made their red carpet debut the following week. Eilish explicitly confirmed their relationship status later in November by joking to Vanity Fair that she “locked that motherf*cker down.” They made waves with their coordinating outfits at Eilish’s 21st birthday party in December, and Finneas defended his sister against criticism of the relationship.

Eilish’s representatives confirmed the breakup to Page Six: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.” The reps also asserted that any cheating allegations as the reason for their split are “false.”

Rutherford’s representatives have not released a statement, and Eilish nor Rutherford have personally publicly acknowledged the breakup. In fact, a specific reason hasn’t been publicly identified yet at all.

Per Page Six and People, Eilish and Rutherford’s last public appearance was at Coachella in April.