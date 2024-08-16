Routinely on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert has his guest take The Colbert Questionert, answering a set of general questions that promises to reveal more about the person. The segments are typically filmed with a guest and then shared weeks after their initial interview appearance on the show. Now, it’s Billie Eilish’s turn, and one question led to an… interesting moment.

One of the questions was, “What was the first concert you attended?” Eilish’s mind was clearly racing as she sharply inhaled, gave a smile that she quickly stifled, cleared her throat, and stated matter-of-factly, “Uh, The Neighbourhood.” She then had a knowing, restrained, closed-mouth smile as she turned to the audience, who offered some light cheers but generally didn’t seem to quite know how to react.

Of course, those who have a basic awareness of Eilish’s dating history know the undercurrent of the situation: Eilish dated The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford in 2022 and 2023 before breaking up.

While confirming the relationship in a 2022 interview, Eilish spoke about her history of admiring Rutherford, saying, “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass. Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps]… round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass, all me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”

Watch the Colbert interview above.