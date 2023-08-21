Pop

Some Billie Eilish Fans Are Super Not Pleased After Jesse Rutherford Seemingly Slammed Her In A New Song

Last November, Billie Eilish gushed to Vanity Fair about her then-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, whom she split from in May.

“I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass,” the 21-year-old phenom said about the 32-year-old The Neighbourhood singer last fall. “Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps] — round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass, all me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”

There was public critique about Eilish and Rutherford’s age difference, which Finneas promptly dismissed, but some think that Rutherford weaponized it in his new solo song, “POV.”

To start, Rutherford (as Jesse®) sings, “I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom,” and someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) accurately pointed out that very few people can claim to be above Eilish in terms of popularity, and that list does not include Rutherford.

“She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family,” Rutherford sings in the second verse (as chronicled by Genius). “She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’ / I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.'”

Again, Eilish fans and the general public alike didn’t take kindly to the distasteful remarks they believe are aimed at her.

For what it’s worth, Eilish addressed her and Rutherford’s breakup while answering fan questions on her Instagram Story last week. She said she’s not dating anyone (“NO SIRRRRRR”) and noted that she’s “very very good friends only” with Rutherford, adding, “My homie forever.”

In May, an Eilish representative confirmed to various outlets that Eilish and Rutherford “split amicably and remain good friends” and denied any rumors that infidelity was the cause.

“POV” is included on Rutherford’s recently released &ONE project.

