The Ophelias have announced their first album in four years. Produced by Julien Baker (who previously worked with the introspective indie-rock group on “Neil Young On High”), Spring Grove comes out on April 4. “There’s so much more beyond heartbreak to write about,” vocalist Spencer Peppet said in a statement, adding that there are “zero songs about break-ups” on the album.

The Ophelias — comprised of Peppet, Mic Adams, Andrea Gutmann Fuentes, and Jo Shaffer — have also shared the first single from Spring Grove. “Cumulonimbus” is both ominous and blissful, and what the band describes as “movie music”; it’s their most assured-sounding song yet.

You can watch the “Cumulonimbus” video above, and check out the album cover, tracklist, and tour dates for Spring Grove below.