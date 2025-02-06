The Ophelias have announced their first album in four years. Produced by Julien Baker (who previously worked with the introspective indie-rock group on “Neil Young On High”), Spring Grove comes out on April 4. “There’s so much more beyond heartbreak to write about,” vocalist Spencer Peppet said in a statement, adding that there are “zero songs about break-ups” on the album.
The Ophelias — comprised of Peppet, Mic Adams, Andrea Gutmann Fuentes, and Jo Shaffer — have also shared the first single from Spring Grove. “Cumulonimbus” is both ominous and blissful, and what the band describes as “movie music”; it’s their most assured-sounding song yet.
You can watch the “Cumulonimbus” video above, and check out the album cover, tracklist, and tour dates for Spring Grove below.
The Ophelias’ Spring Grove Album Cover Artwork
The Ophelias’ Spring Grove Tracklist
1. “Open Sky”
2. “Spring Grove”
3. “Cumulonimbus”
4. “Vulture Tree”
5. “Salome”
6. “Parade”
7. “Cicada”
8. “Forcefed”
9. “Crow”
10. “Gardenia”
11. “Sharpshooter”
12. “Say To You”
13. “Shapes”
The Ophelias’ 2025 Tour Dates: The Spring Grove Tour
04/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
04/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
04/06 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java
04/08 — Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
04/09 — Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
05/09 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
05/10 — Lansing, MI @ Stoopfest
05/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
05/13 — Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
05/14 — Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean
Spring Grove is out 4/4 via Get Better Records. Find more information here.