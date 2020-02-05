Vermont’s Waking Windows festival is gearing up for its tenth year, and they’re looking to make this year’s lineup a big one. Taking place in Winooski, Vermont, Waking Windows says their “M.O. has always been to push festival programming in exciting and adventurous new directions, bring eclectic artists to our state, and shine a spotlight on the ones we’re lucky to call fellow Vermonters.” The festival is making its eclectic vision a reality with the first line-up announcement for this year. Waking Windows welcomes Future Islands, Japanese Breakfast, Ratboys, and more to perform during the three-day event.

Waking Windows unveiled the first series of the festival’s performers Wednesday. Along with bigger-names like Japanese Breakfast and Future Islands, the festival is highlighting some of indie rock’s lesser-known acts. Dehd, The Ophelias, and Bill McKay are just a few more talented artists that will take the stage. But that’s not all: Along with musicians, Waking Windows will also feature vendors, comedy, film, art installations, poets, and more.

Check out more of Waking Window’s initial lineup above.

Waking Windows takes place May 1 to 3 in Winooski, Vermont. Weekend passes start at $75 for those over 21, and $50 for those under. Get tickets here., and revisit our coverage of Waking Windows 2019.