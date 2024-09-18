The recently reunited Linkin Park put their stamp on last night’s (September 17) episode of The Tonight Show. Perhaps the most fun moment came at the very start, though.

The band’s Mike Shinoda was one of Jimmy Fallon’s interview guests, and after introducing him, Shinoda walked out as The Roots performed a rendition of The Knack’s 1979 classic “My Sharona.” Naturally, instead of singing the actual words, they replaced it with Shinoda’s name and it was a delightful moment.

Shinoda clearly got a kick out of it, as he laughed and pointed at the band when he realized what was happening. Still smiling and laughing once the intro was done, Shinoda explained to Fallon how his name has faced “My Sharona” comparisons since he was in high school.

He also spoke about what it’s like to have the Linkin Park machine up and running again and said, “You know what’s really funny is I was texting with the band after the Forum show, and we were euphoric for like 48 hours. I mean, it was truly, you know… to be this many years in and to feel that genuine adrenaline and excitement and happiness was like… there’s nothing like it, man.”

The new-look band also performed their recent single “The Emptiness Machine.” The group released the single earlier this month and it’s the first one featuring new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain. Check out the performance below.