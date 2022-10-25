The Rose Heal Teaser
The Rose Becomes The Highest-Ranking Korean Rock Band On The 'Billboard' Heatseekers Chart

After three years of being on hiatus and partnering with Transparent Arts over the summer, The Rose returned with a great welcome from their fans, the industry, and, most excitingly, the music charts.

Releasing their first ever studio album Heal earlier this month (October 7), The Rose recently earned the title of the highest charting Korean rock act on Billboard‘s Heatseekers chart last week, according to a press release.

The rock quartet lands themselves at No. 4 on the chart, while also placing in the Emerging Artists chart at No. 12. In addition, Heal also placed in other charts such as Top New Artists Albums (No. 1), Independent Current Albums (No. 9), Current Rock (No. 9), and Current Albums (No. 17), all while being the first Korean rock band in all categories.

The Rose — consisting of members Woosung, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon — is currently on the North American leg of their Heal Together tour to promote their full-length album and its lead single “Sour.” The indie-rock band will continue their world tour until the end of the year and into 2023 making stops in South America, Europe and South East Asia.

Check out the full tracklist to Heal below.

1. “~”
2. “Definition Of Ugly Is”
3. “Childhood”
4. “Shift”
5. “Cure”
6. “See-Saw”
7. “Time”
8. “Yes” Feat. James Reid
9.”Sour”
10. “–”

