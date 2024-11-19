If you still find yourself visiting The War On Drug’s 2020 recording Live Drugs you are in for a treat. After teasing a follow-up, the “Harmonia’s Dream” musician’s Live Drugs Again (Encore Edition) is now available across all streaming platforms.

As a special added on, the project featured two bonus tracks “Occasional Rain” and “Nothing to Find.” Both songs sonically encapsulates quintessential The War On Drugs—vibrant, buoyant, and irresistible.

Of the two, “Nothing To Find,” is undoubtedly the stand-out and The War On Drugs seems to agree. To support the track, on their official YouTube page you can find a psychedelic visualizer.

Watch the visualizer for “Nothing To Find” above. You can listen to “Occasional Rain” below.

Although Live Drugs Again (Encore Edition) is currently available online. The physical copies aren’t out just yet. The War On Drugs’s Live Drugs Again (Encore Edition) CD will be released on December 13. While the vinyl and cassette of Live Drugs Again (Encore Edition) will drop on January 10, 2025. Find more information here.

View Live Drugs Again (Encore Edition)‘s tracklist and cover art below.