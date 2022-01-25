When Tomberlin last released music in 2020, it was via the charming Alex G-produced Projections EP. Tomberlin was set to perform at last September’s Basilica Soundscape Festival in upstate New York, which was unfortunately canceled as COVID-19 concerns continued to mount across the country. So its been a slow burn for Sarah Beth Tomberlin to arrive at her first new music in nearly two years, but today she has shared the a charming new track in “idkwntht.”

The song opens with a somber saxophone nestled alongside gentle strings and piano. Tomberlin sings the song in a lovely duet with Felix Walworth of the band Todd Slant and it’s a balmy number that hits all the right spots like a salve. Tomberlin shared a statement on the meaning of the track.

“‘idkwntht’ is a sonic altar of sorts. It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity, and setting an intention for what is to come. Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.”

Listen to “idkwntht” above.