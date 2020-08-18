Tomberlin graced 2018 with a lovely debut folk record, At Weddings, and now she is ready to follow that effort up. Before she drops another full-length album, though, Tomberlin will release a new EP, Projections, which is set for release on October 16 via Saddle Creek (and which is co-produced by (Sandy) Alex G). She previewed the release today with a new song, the jaunty “Wasted,” which is more instrumentally fleshed out than the material on At Weddings.

The single also got a Busy Philipps-directed video, and Tomberlin said of the visual and song:

“‘Wasted’ was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn’t sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all ‘kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.’ It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about 4 days on an iPhone.”

Watch the “Wasted” video above, and find the Projections art and tracklist below.

1. “Hours”

2. “Wasted”

3. “Floor”

4. “Sin”

5. “Natural Light”

Projections is out 10/16 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.