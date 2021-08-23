Basilica Soundscape 2021 has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, organizers announced today.

“With heavy hearts, we write to inform you that Basilica Hudson has made the impossibly difficult, though necessary, decision to cancel Basilica Soundscape 2021,” wrote organizers in a statement posted to Instagram. “This was not an easy conclusion to come to, but ultimately one done out of caution to prioritize the safety of our beloved artists, team and you — our cherished audience.”

The note also mentioned how Soundscape artist William Basinski had previously decided to cancel his entire fall tour due to COVID concerns, and “our food vendors and various tech and photo staff have had to withdraw due to Covid-related obstacles.”

The September event, programmed by Basilica Hudson founders and creative directors Melissa Auf der Maur and Tony Stone, had been set to feature Moor Mother, Basinski, Circuit des Yeux, and Tomberlin. “Supporting independent and innovative artists is at the core Soundscape,” wrote the festival organizers. “We so appreciate you believing in this new, different iteration of the festival, and for trusting us to create an experience that you could safely put your creative faith in.”

