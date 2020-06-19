The music sharing platform Bandcamp has been waiving its fees on a select number of days since the beginning of the pandemic in order to support artists in need. On Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, the website announced it would be donating its share of profits from music sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. As a result, many artists have elected to release music via Bandcamp Friday. In order to contribute to the cause, Toro Y Moi teamed up with twin jazz duo The Mattson 2 for a groovy cover of Afro-Filipino artist Joe Bataan’s 1972 track “Ordinary Guy.”

In a statement, Toro Y Moi said he was immediately drawn to Bataan’s music upon first hearing him in 2009:

“I’m super excited to announce this release. It’s a cover of a song by a fellow Afro-Filipino, Joe Bataan. His music first caught my ear back in 2009 when Ryan Kattner of Man Man played it for me. I was immediately hooked by Joe’s music because, to me, he represented the impossible–he felt so comfortable in his skin and he had so much confidence and appeal. I had the pleasure of meeting Joe at an incredible dinner with friends at Jeepney, a Filipino restaurant in New York City. Joe was at the center of the table, talking to us like we were family. I played Joe the cover that night through the restaurant stereo and he was so happy to hear that his music stood the test of time and reached me. Now, 45 years after the original song hit the airwaves, I’m honored to bring this song to new ears. Thank you for your support.”

Toro Y Moi’s “Ordinary Guy” cover isn’t the first time the singer united with The Mattson 2. Back in 2017, the three recorded the joint record Star Stuff, released the moniker Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2. Toro will also release an instrumental version of Causers Of This next week to celebrate the album’s anniversary.

Listen to Toro Y Moi and The Mattson 2 cover Joe Bataan’s “Ordinary Guy” on Bandcamp here.