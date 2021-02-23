Travis Barker has been very busy in the past year. After coming off of his Blink-182 tour with Lil Wayne, Barker began collaborating with rappers like Rick Ross and Trippie Redd. Now, he’s pivoting to focus on a different endeavor: Barker is officially breaking into the CBD market.

Barker Wellness, the name of the musician’s brand, differs from other CBD companies as it focuses on lesser-known cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC. The three main areas Barker wants to target with his products are fighting insomnia, aiding recovery, and general “maintenance.”

Speaking about Barker Wellness in an interview with Rolling Stone, Barker explained the reason why he first started using CBD products:

“As a symptom of being in the music space and just touring, I would always do a CBD bath or an epsom salt bath or take a ton of CBD after shows and I started to notice that recovery was an issue, especially touring for months [and] doing five to six shows a week. And the process became like, ‘How do I feel with recovery?’ I tried everything from cryotherapy to massage therapy, but CBD was like the best kind of result that I got. […] I used to have trouble with sleep and I would take a ton of melatonin, valerian tea, Tylenol PM, or Nyquil. And before that it was actually Ambien. I was addicted to that at one point.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Barker laid out his vision for his new products. “In a perfect world for me, I want the product to be everywhere, from places like Erewhon to Sephora to CVS,” he said. “This isn’t a Band-Aid, one-time project,” he adds. “I really want this to help people.”

Check out Barker Wellness’ products here.