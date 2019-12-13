Travis Barker is now the founder of his own record label, DTA Records. His first order of business was to release “Gimme Brain,” the collaborative track with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. Produced by the Blink-182 drummer himself, “Gimme Brain” marks an exciting collaboration across genres.

Over wonky synths, a clapping electronic drum beat, and booming bass, Wayne and Ross spit their raunchy verses. While the verses may have been written recently, the instrumental was a long time in the making. “The beat/song has been around for a while now,” Barker told Rolling Stone. “I made this beat and Wayne was the first person I called almost six years ago. I’ve known Wayne and Ross both for over a decade and I consider them family.”

Barker’s DTA Records was founded in partnership with Elecktra and first began as an outlet for his own music. “I had a lot of young new talent coming to the studio for the last couple years,” Barker said. “DTA felt like it could be an opportunity to sign some of these artist myself and help them grow.”

While the label began as a way to sign up-and-coming artists, the label’s single “Gimme Brain” isn’t the first time Barker and Weezy worked together. The rapper recently traveled alongside Blink-182 for the band’s Enema Of The State 20th-anniversary tour.

Listen to “Gimme Brain” above.