Travis Barker Was Reportedly Hospitalized For An Unknown Health Issue

Prior to today, this year had been smooth-sailing for Travis Barker. The famed drummer got married to Kourtney Kardashian last month after the two dated for at least 15 months. The official marriage was confirmed by TMZ and People, and it came a month after they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, one they later said was not legitimate. Unfortunately, just a little over a month after the official wedding went down, TMZ reports that Travis was hospitalized for a health issue that is unknown at the moment.

Travis reportedly visited West Hills hospital in Los Angeles for the issue, and it was from there that he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. TMZ obtained pictures of what appeared to be Travis on a stretcher with two EMTs near him. Kourtney Kardashian was also followed closely behind as he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai. It appears that the situation could be a bit serious as Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, took to social media to ask for prayers following her dad’s hospitalization.

There’s additional concern behind Travis’ hospitalization as he tweeted “God save me” hours before he was placed on a stretcher and taken to Cedars-Sinai.

You can view Travis and Alabama’s tweets above and images of him from TMZ here.

