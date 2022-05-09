Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are emblematic of the current pop era, where pop stars don’t necessarily have to make strict pop music in order to earn broad acclaim: Eilish works a lot of alternative influences into her songs while a number of Rodrigo tunes are straight-up pop-punk. The artists’ innovative spirits has earned them the acclaim of a pop-punk icon: Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Barker is the subject of a recent Billboard profile and in an accompanying video interview, he says:

“I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, like, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, like, ‘This music that came out — let’s say like Love Sux, Avril [Lavigne], let’s say Jxdn Tell Me About Tomorrow, and [Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets To My Downfall] — were all inspired by pop-punk.’ It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or they have to be categorized like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop-punk influence and some other influences, too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much. […] You don’t need to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan might be.”

Check out the full feature here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.