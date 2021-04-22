The quirky, Boise, Idaho-based Treefort Music Festival is returning this year, posting a revamped 2021 lineup including standout names like Japanese Breakfast, Armand Hammer, and more. The new dates for the festival are September 22-26 in downtown Boise.

Don't know about y'all…but IT'S TIME TO PARTY. 🤘🎵❤️ The Treefort 9 Lineup has been resurrected with some familiar faces and rad additions!! Dive in and get yr tix at https://t.co/gzFZoV0yFb

C U 🔜 September 22-26, 2021 | Downtown Boise, ID pic.twitter.com/yueuGxxt9l — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) April 22, 2021

Treefort’s site assures attendees that the promoters are “developing plans A, B, C, D, E and even F for a safe, community-run festival” come September, as well as a return of the usual spring edition in 2022. Fans who bought tickets for 2020’s postponed festival will automatically be grandfathered in for September’s fest, which was crowdfunded on WeFunder.com.

In addition, the site provides a timeline for early access sales for both upcoming weekends, while warning that single-day, single-venue, and single-show tickets are a no-go for the fall fest. The lineup, which was posted today, is again wildly diverse, featuring performers as disparate as Andy Shauf and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Larkin Poe, New Orleans rapper Pell, and genre-bending veteran producer Prefuse 73. As usual, each artist’s profile on the Treefort site comes with a curated playlist of their essential tracks so fans can familiarize themselves with new names or get a taste of their faves’ potential setlists.

You can find out more at treefortmusicfest.com and check out Uproxx’s review of the 2019 festival here.