Earlier this month, Tony Hawk, an alternative music hero thanks to the soundtracks of his classic Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games, linked up with Trent Reznor for a cover of “Wish.” The two apparently got to talking about upcoming projects while spending time together, because Hawk made a reveal about what Reznor is working on.

In a recent episode of his and Jason Ellis’ Hawk Vs Wolf podcast (as NME notes), Hawk revealed that Reznor and musical partner Atticus Ross are scoring the upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is set for release on August 2.

Director Jeff Rowe later took the opportunity to confirm the news, tweeting, “Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

In the movie, the turtles are voiced by some fresh faces: Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., and Brady Noon. Elsewhere, the cast includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman.