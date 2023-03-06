The teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem begins with a moody piano cover of the iconic, Chuck Lorre-written theme song, but don’t hold that against it: this movie looks pretty fun! Directed by Jeff Rowe (who co-directed the wonderful The Mitchells vs. the Machines), Mutant Mayhem has a unique art style and depicts the teenage turtles as, well, turtles. Or “little Shreks,” as they’re called in the teaser trailer above.

And what a voice cast! Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are voiced by newcomers Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, and Brady Noon, but there’s also Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Seth Rogen (who’s also a producer) as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut (gotta have Nadja from WWDITS to play a bat), and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman.

If “Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko” doesn’t get you pumped, I don’t know what to tell you. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes out on August 4.