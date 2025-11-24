For nearly three decades now, Truck Festival has been one that UK indie music fans look forward to annually, since 1998. Now they can start planning for next year, as today (November 24), organizers announced the 2026.

Headlining from July 23 to 26 at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire are The Maccabees, CMAT, Two Door Cinema Club (celebrating 15 years of their debut album Tourist History), The Wombats, and The Libertines. Further down the poster are Kaiser Chiefs, The Vaccines (celebrating 15 years of their debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?, Primal Scream, English Teacher, Rizzle Kicks, The K’s, Lottery Winners, Keo, Florence Road, The Cribs, Everything Everything, Friendly Fires, The Royston Club, Getdown Services, Willie J Healey, Westside Cowboy, Black Honey, Radio Free Alice, Vanessa Carlton (“because why not?,” per a press release), and more.

For tickets, the pre-sale kicks off November 27 at 6 p.m. GMT. That’ll be followed by the Tier 4 general-on sale on November 28 at 10 a.m. GMT.

The Wombats’ Dan Haggis says of the fest, “We’ve played Truck a few times now and it never disappoints, it’s always a highlight of our summer and we’re so excited to be back headlining it again in 2026! See you there.”

John Dell, Head Of Marketing, also noted, “We’re absolutely buzzing to announce the first wave of names for Truck 2026 after such an incredible demand already for tickets, bringing together some legends who’ve been responsible for Truck memories over the years as well as standout names we’ve been wanting to have at our warped party for years. To welcome a reformed The Maccabees to Truck is a real bucket list moment for us and to have CMAT back to claim her rightful spot as a UK festival headliner after 2025’s unforgettable set is going to be a really special occasion that shows the journey Truck has been on with countless artists.”