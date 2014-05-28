This Guy Passed Out And Missed His Chance To Meet Dave Grohl And John Paul Jones

These images are floating around Reddit at the moment, acting as a sort of cautionary tale for either falling asleep in public or drinking too much. Or both. Pictured is The Maccabees drummer Sam Doyle missing his chance to meet Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones.

He’s even wearing a Led Zeppelin shirt, making the John Paul Jones encounter even more bittersweet. At least he’s got a great set of photos to share at parties along with some possible Internet fame.

That being said, I am sure we can count on this being revealed as fake within a day or so. A fun bit of promotion for the band and a chance for Dave Grohl to continue winning us over and forget he killed Kurt Cobain.

(Via Reddit / Imgur)