This Guy Passed Out And Missed His Chance To Meet Dave Grohl And John Paul Jones

These images are floating around Reddit at the moment, acting as a sort of cautionary tale for either falling asleep in public or drinking too much. Or both. Pictured is The Maccabees drummer Sam Doyle missing his chance to meet Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones.
He’s even wearing a Led Zeppelin shirt, making the John Paul Jones encounter even more bittersweet. At least he’s got a great set of photos to share at parties along with some possible Internet fame.
That being said, I am sure we can count on this being revealed as fake within a day or so. A fun bit of promotion for the band and a chance for Dave Grohl to continue winning us over and forget he killed Kurt Cobain.
This is months old, yet it’s right there on Reddit like it’s new…
That’s how it always seems to work. I wouldn’t know the difference either. There’s plenty of examples though.
I need a new Them Crooked Vultures cd, ASAP.
Dave’s working on the new Foos album so it may be awhile.
True. I know it’s due later this year, so maybe some time after that. Homme stays busy as shit also.
I’ll be the one to finally say it. Dave Grohl > Kurt Cobain.
Why in the world would they say it’ll “make us forget Dave Grohl killed Kurt Cobain” First of all, I’d love to read an article about DG without one mention of Kurt and second, it’s supposed to be a fun, light hearted pic and that comment just sorta took it to a sad, deeper place.
And everyone knows it was Courtney.
Obvious comment was obvious.
I believe you got Cohled, my friend. Also I’m disappointed you’re the only one who joined to comment.
‘And everyone knows it was Courtney.
Obvious comment was obvious.’
+1 conspiracy theorist.
I had to come to this site specifically for this post. I don’t often seek crap out on the internet because after all … it is the internet. Any single celled neophyte with a single finger who can mange to fumble through their keyboard can spew any kind of garbage they want. They steal photos someone else took, write their own commentary that makes them feel large and boom. ….They’re somebody. Well have another family sized bag of Cheetos with a 12 pack Coke there buddy. Maybe next you can write about how Phil Spectre was framed and David Koresh was just misunderstood.