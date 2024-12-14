Although Bono serves as the front face of U2, all of its band members play an integral role–especially drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Sadly, the “Every Breaking Wave” musician has quietly been filled with one recurring challenge. During an interview with The Times, Larry Mullen Jr. revealed his battle with learning disability dyscalculia that has impacted his career.

“I’ve always known that there’s something not particularly right with the way that I deal with numbers,” he said. “I’m numerically challenged. And I realized recently that I have dyscalculia, which is a sub-version of dyslexia. So I can’t count [and] I can’t add.”

He went on to explain how it has caused him difficulties during live show. “When people watch me play sometimes, they say, ‘you look pained.’ I am pained because I’m trying to count the bars,” he said. “I had to find ways of doing this — and counting bars is like climbing Everest.”

As an instrumentalist, things such as “counting bars” or maintaining the music’s tempo is an inaugural part of his responsibilities not only onstage but in the studio.

Mullen did not disclose if he is currently receiving treatment for the condition. But in the feature documentary Left Behind, which recently premiered at Woodstock Film Festival 2024, others battling dyscalculia shed light on their treatment path in an educational sitting.