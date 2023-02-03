After hinting at it for a while, Unknown Mortal Orchestra finally announced their forthcoming double album, V, and that it will drop next month.

The new single, “Layla,” pulls from Ruban Nielson‘s influence in “Hawaiian Hapa-haole music,” according to a press release. He also dropped a music video, directed by Vira-Lata, that is the first in a two-part series about two young women.

Last October, they also teased the new album with “I Killed Captain Cook” and another video — this time that starred Nielson’s mother Deedee Aipolani Nielson, who was Miss Aloha Hula in 1973.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music,” Nielson shared in a statement. “Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought.”

“My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side,” he added. “I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

Listen to “Layla” above. Below, find the V album cover and tracklist.

1. “The Garden”

2. “Guilty Pleasures”

3. “Meshuggah”

4. “The Widow”

5. “In The Rear View”

6. “That Life”

7. “Layla”

8. “Shin Ramyun”

9. “Weekend Run”

10. “The Beach”

11. “Nadja”

12. “Keaukaha”

13. “I Killed Captain Cook”

14. “Drag”

V is out 3/17 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.