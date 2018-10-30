Neil Krug

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

A couple weeks ago while I was feverishly writing a piece late into the night, looping one song over and over on Youtube for hours on end, another song managed to sneak into the fray. “Hunnybee” by Unknown Mortal Orchestra wiggled its way in between clips I was using for research, the algorithm offering it as a suggested follow up, perhaps graciously trying to give me some respite at 2 AM. Golden, buzzy, and casual as its namesake, the song’s loopy chorus is immediately addicting, evoking a desire for more even while you’re still listening, like a familiar sky turned purple at sunset, or a sour-sweet candy that triggers you to reach for another.

At first, I thought I was so taken with the song because it was simply something else, a necessary break in a long night. Deadlines can addle your brain. But, the melody hung in the air, even after I went back to work with the old song on loop. When I woke up the next morning, it was still there, too, lilting along in the back of my mind. And when I went to Spotify to put it back on, I found I was by no means alone — the track has a whopping 10 million plays, which is a lot for a smaller, independent artist like UMO, who released the album that housed the track, Sex & Food, this past April on Jagjaguwar.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, the track had racked up 10 million plays in the mere six months since then, already on its way to vying with other fan-favorites like “Multi-Love” off 2015’s album of the same name, and the beloved “So Good At Being In Trouble” from their 2013 record, II. Back on Youtube, the video sat at a cool 11 million in the four months since it had been uploaded. By some standards, UMO have a full-blown indie hit on their hands, Billboard charts be damned, this thing is buzzing away. For added context, “Multi-Love” has 5.5 million views on Youtube, “Trouble” has 2.9 million, both with years of potential viewership under their belts.

I’d played through Sex & Food several times through back when it came out, but in a week that also included new releases from Cardi B, Alison Wonderland (a fav), Saba, Hop Along, Kali Uchis, and Wye Oak, the field was admittedly packed. Invasion Of Privacy alone was on repeat for most of April, but months out, I had plenty of time for UMO.