Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s New Single ‘That Life’ Is More Sunny Funk

A few weeks ago, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared a buzzy new bit of pysch-pop, “Weekend Run,” and now they’ve shared yet another new single. Two new songs in a row definitely seems to indicate the band is gearing up for another new album, though no announcement has come yet.

“That Life” follows in the footsteps of the first single, it’s more sunny funk accompanied by a very intricate puppet video. The puppet in the clip was created by puppeteer and fabricator Laura Manns, who has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on shows like The Muppets and Sesame Street.

Speaking of the new track, the band’s Ruban Nielson explained that he was equally inspired by Where’s Waldo? and a Hieronymus Bosch painting. “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called ‘The Garden Of Earthly Delights’ and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell,” he said. “When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of Where’s Waldo (or Where’s Wally as we call it in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”

Check out the new song above and stay tuned for more new music coming soon.