In case you missed it, Vampire Weekend have their own vinyl club, called Frog On The Bass Drum. Previously, the first volume, Live In Minneapolis, included a ten-minute cover of Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman,” and the second volume, Una Notte A Milano, had a double version of “Bambina.” Now, a third volume is on the way, Weekend At The Garden.

The 2LP release was recorded during the band’s two performances at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in October 2024. The first disc contains songs recorded during the Saturday show, while the second is sourced from the Sunday concert.

The release is pressed by Third Man Records and will be limited to 3,000 copies. Frog On The Bass Drum subscribers also get a limited-edition pennant flag and a new issue of “The Quarterly Report,” which is written by the band.

Check out the art and tracklist below.