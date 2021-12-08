The pride of Vermont’s indie festival scene, Waking Windows has had to push through a lot to get its 2022 festival lineup ready to rock. The 2020 affair set for May was obviously cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. Then the May 2021 festivities were postponed once again, when festival organizers wisely played it safe. “It just seemed unlikely/risky to plan anything for this May of that size,” organizer Nick Mavodones told the Burlington Free Press in February. But now, attendees can rest easy as the Winooski, Vermont festival is back with a dandy first wave lineup announce.

Japanese Breakfast and Dinosaur Jr. are confirmed as headliners for festival, which runs from the May 13th to 15th, and Japanese Breakfast was actually a holdover from the originally postponed lineup. Joining them atop the bill are Japanese psychedelic jammers Kikagaku Moyo, English post-punks Dry Cleaning, and NYC singer-songwriter Vagabon. While more acts are set to be announced in 2022, the full lineup currently also includes The Nude Party, Ric Wilson, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, Habibi Rough Francis, The Ophelias, Moon King, Stuyedeyed, The Cush Paper Castles, Disco Phantom, Mal Maiz, Dari Bay, Father Figuer Guy Ferrari, Ivamae, Kafari, Lily Seabird, Omega Jade, Roost.World, Swale, The Burning Sun, The Wet Ones!, and Wren Kitz.

Waking Windows tickets start at only $75 plus fees and can be bought here.