Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Coachella has come and gone, yes, but festival season persists. Really, though, festival season actually started back in November or so, in a way. Around that point is when most of the world’s major fests started announcing their 2019 lineups. That’s when fans got the final piece of evidence they had been waiting for to decide whether or not the events are worth checking out. They had already evaluated their feelings regarding the location and time frame of the fests, but only once they knew which artists were going to be there were they be able to definitively decide if they wanted to go.

Then there’s the lineup, the most important part of a festival. Usually, the more names on the poster you recognize, the better, even if they’re further down. That knowledge gives a festivalgoer a set of expectations they can take with them into the experience. They can know where to go, when to go there, and what they’re in for once they arrive. Name recognition is a paramount component of the festival experience, but not at Waking Windows. Because of that, the Vermont festival is a different kind of thrill.

Of the 176 bands (and 60 DJs) that performed between May 3 and 5 in downtown Winooski (which is right next door to Burlington), I had previously heard of maybe ten of them. That might sound like a disappointment, but what it really meant is that I wasn’t at the mercy of the lineup. At most other festivals I had been to previously, I had a clear idea of who I wanted to see at all times, and because of that, my days were scheduled. Unless I strayed from my plan, there was little room for being pleasantly surprised. At Waking Windows, though, I had no plan most of the time. I planned to see headliners like Tune-Yards and Twin Peaks, but aside from those few wants, I was free.

On the first day, I was walking around the festival grounds, and the action over at the main stage caught my ear. It was Vermont group Mal Maiz, who have been described as a “cumbia, Latin, reggae, Afro-Caribbean fusion band.” The upbeat international sound drew me in, and I was unexpectedly entertained once I got there. The next day, somebody told me about Caroline Rose, a rising artist who released her well-received album Loner via New West Records last year, and how she was a Burlington hometown hero. I headed over to the stage and sure enough, the queue to get in was the longest one I had seen all weekend. With the crowd on her side, she put on a hell of a show, thanks to her jovial pop rock and equally fun personality. It’s a moment I was glad to stumble upon, like when I saw the jazzy and simply delightful twin brother duo The Mattson 2. The weekend was full of little snapshots like that, all thanks to the freedom of spontaneity the fest fosters.

Waking Windows felt like a choose-your-own-adventure book: At every step, I had options, and any of them would lead to something fun. The difference is that I doubt there would have been any truly bad outcomes, regardless of what I picked. I’m sure I could have seen an entirely different set of artists from the ones I actually checked out and had a similarly enjoyable experience. It’s easier to have a great time when you don’t have a predefined idea of what a “great time” has to be, after all.