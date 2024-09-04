In 2020, The War On Drugs released Live Drugs, their first live album. Now, they’re doing it again: Today (September 4), the band announced Live Drugs Again.
The new live album, set for release on September 13, was recorded on tour between February 2022 and December 2023.
The band’s Adam Granduciel says of the project in a press release, “Live Drugs Again chronicles the evolution of these songs from the studio to stages all over the world; documenting our continued growth as a live band. This series ensures that these versions, and some of our favorite moments on stage, will live on.”
They also shared the album’s rendition of “Burning,” so check that out above. Find the Live Drugs Again cover art and tracklist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates alongside The National below.
The War On Drugs’ Live Drugs Again Album Cover Artwork
The War On Drugs’ Live Drugs Again Tracklist
1. “Harmonia’s Dream”
2. “Burning”
3. “Old Skin”
4. “Come To The City”
5. “I Don’t Wanna Wait”
6. “Pain”
7. “Slow Ghost”
8. “In Chains”
9. “Living Proof”
10. “Under The Pressure”
11. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
The National And The War On Drugs’ 2024 Tour Dates: Zen Diagram Tour
09/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
09/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
09/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts *
09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
* with Lucius
Live Drugs Again is out 9/13 via High Quality Records. Find more information here.