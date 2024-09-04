In 2020, The War On Drugs released Live Drugs, their first live album. Now, they’re doing it again: Today (September 4), the band announced Live Drugs Again.

The new live album, set for release on September 13, was recorded on tour between February 2022 and December 2023.

The band’s Adam Granduciel says of the project in a press release, “Live Drugs Again chronicles the evolution of these songs from the studio to stages all over the world; documenting our continued growth as a live band. This series ensures that these versions, and some of our favorite moments on stage, will live on.”

They also shared the album’s rendition of “Burning,” so check that out above. Find the Live Drugs Again cover art and tracklist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates alongside The National below.