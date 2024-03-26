Nonprofit organization Noise For Now has long used music to help bolster causes related to reproductive health. Now they’re back it it again with Noise For Now Vol. 2, a forthcoming compilation album that features exclusive tracks from Faye Webster, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne and Devo, MC50 featuring Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, Sofia Isella, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mancari, Claud, and AJ Haynes (of Seratones).

The project is set to drop on June 21, a date that marks the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The compilation was also announced as the Court is hearing arguments in a case that could put the future of mifepristone — “a safe and effective abortion pill that has become a critical resource for patients and abortion care providers during this country’s abortion crisis” — in jeopardy.

Noise For Now Executive Director Amelia Bauer says, “We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the US. We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action.”

Check out the Noise For Now Vol. 2 cover art and tracklist below.