For years, Warped Tour was an iconic event in punk and alternative rock music. It first launched in 1995, but the touring event ended its run in 2018, hosting a three-date stint in 2019 before going dormant. Fans still yearning for that era, though, finally have some good news: Warped Tour is coming back.

According to Pollstar, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman confirmed reports of the event returning in 2025 for its 30th anniversary. He said, “We have something cooking for 2025. Details should be ready in a few weeks.”

In 2018, Lyman told Billboard, “I’ve done everything I can in the format that this is in. It wasn’t supposed to be around 24 years. It wasn’t supposed to be around more than one year. But enough people saw what I was trying to do. […] I know Warped Tour isn’t perfect, but the world’s not perfect, and I think that the kids that came here from a society where we always look for perfect weren’t perfect, but they realized they were all right.”

The lineup for the 2019 edition of Warped Tour featured Blink-182, Bad Religion, The Offspring, Anti-Flag, Andrew WK, Atmosphere, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Jawbreaker, NOFX, Sum 41, Hawthorne Heights, Simple Plan, The Used, and more.