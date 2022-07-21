A lot of musicians have been speaking up about the recent overturning of Roe. V. Wade, whether that be through making statements on social media or discussing it during festival performances. Indie artists Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby are using their voices by releasing two covers, one of Broadcast’s “Tears in the Typing Pool” and the other of Guided By Voices’ “The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory,” in support of the Vote No Kansas PAC.

The Vote No Kansas PAC focuses on preventing House Bill 2746 from passing if the “Value Them Both” amendment (HCR 5003) is passed, which would allow the legislature to completely ban abortion in the state. “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare,” the pair said in a statement.

They added, “There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing 2 of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and all funds raised will go directly to Vote No Kansas.”

Listen to the covers below.