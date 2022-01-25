With last year’s incredible Ignorance, The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman effectively broke through after making gorgeous folk music for over a decade. The album saw the Canadian artist expanding into her densest and most approachable avant garde output yet, and it was a frequent entry in numerous Best Albums Of The Year lists, including the Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

Now Lindeman has announced the new album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, out March 4th, which she says is more of a companion to Ignorance more so than a sequel. She shared a statement on the creative ethos behind this installment:

“When I wrote Ignorance, it was a time of intense creativity, and I wrote more songs than I ever had in my life. The songs destined to be on the album were clear from the beginning, but as I continued down my writing path, songs kept appearing that had no place on the album I envisioned. Songs that were simple, pure; almost naive. Songs that spoke to many of the same questions and realities as Ignorance, but in a more internal, thoughtful way. So I began to envision How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, a quiet, strange album of ballads. I imagined it not as a followup to Ignorance, but rather as a companion piece; the moon to its sun.”

Along with the album announcement, Lindeman has shared the first single, “Endless Time.” It’s a beautiful piano ballad and the video takes a look at the humanity and connection that people have been yearning for these past two years.

Watch the “Endless Time” video above.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out 3/4 via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order it here.