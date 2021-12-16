The Weather Station And The New Grief

After maybe four months of answering repetitive questions about climate change — and reading back some warped versions of her answers in magazines and websites around the world — Tamara Lindeman needed a break.

Released at the start of February, Lindeman’s fifth LP as The Weather Station, the velvet-gloved and glittering Ignorance, was one of 2021’s first consensus favorites. After putting down the acoustic guitar, Lindeman managed to wrap sophisticated pop grandeur fit for Fleetwood Mac around the kind of vulnerable confessions that framed her early works as a half-whispering singer-songwriter. But that deft balance, Lindeman learned with some surprise, was at best a secondary interest for most interviewers. Instead, they wanted to know how she’d written such fetching songs about oil spills, dying birds, and another novel plague of our Anthropocene, climate grief. And by the way, some wondered, could those very songs help solve the problems?

“There is a heaviness in talking about this, because it feels very personal and intimate,” Lindeman said in early December from her home in Toronto. “When ‘famous’ figures start talking about climate change, they make major mistakes. Once people started to ask me about it, it felt like a minefield.”

I first spoke with Lindeman about Ignorance in the early autumnal days of 2019, when it didn’t yet have its name. I was working on a piece for NPR about the groundswell of musical nods to global warming and how I expected them to be a major storyline of 2020. (Wait, something else happened?) I called Lindeman after noticing not only some subtle references to climate change in her earlier works but also after admiring her bravado on social media, where she admonished politicians and encouraged listeners to care about, say, collapsing ice shelves and the policies quickening the pace. She was even hosting public conversations about it.

Lindeman was almost finished with the album, her debut for Fat Possum; months before the pandemic scuttled all schedules, she hoped to release it near the middle of 2020. She talked about those songs with cautious optimism then, an uncharacteristic boom to her soft voice. These tunes would arrive as Trump’s only term started to end, she hoped, so that her southern neighbors could get back to the business of fixing the extinction-level mess we’ve made, a hopeful notion I cautiously indulged. At that point, her biggest question seemed how directly to address climate change, for fear it may be cheesy or offputting. “I go back and forth between telling it like it is and that fear of ‘the protest song,’” she had said. “But that’s dumb, because this is clearly what’s happening.”

Ignorance is not a didactic record out to change your mind about climate science or unveil advice about changing your behavior; it is, instead, a nuanced expression of grief, a lament of loss that centers on love for the beauty around us. It’s possible to hear its songs so much you can sing along to the breezy “Parking Lot” or the peacocking “Atlantic” before you notice their messages — the emotional fatigue of existential despair and the terror of the headlines, respectively. That was, for Lindeman, one point: “I wanted it to be approachable in the way that pop music is sneaky: ‘Wait a minute, what am I singing?’”

But the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Ignorance was finally released, provided a new context. At a moment when so much of the world was chronically grieving but when we somewhat understood that collective actions could help us save ourselves, Lindeman’s considered references to living at a time when life may very well be ending felt felicitous. (The fact that no one was touring during the pandemic allowed her to avoid reductive and useless charges of hypocrisy, too — that is, “How can you care about the climate when you tour?”) Most headlines touted her as some new climate-change singer-savior. Rolling Stone even wondered “Can an indie rocker change the climate conversation?”