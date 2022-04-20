Last week, we highlighted a video of a porch concert by Wet Leg as a worthy replacement for not getting tickets to their sold-out tour. Well, now you can experience the real thing again, too, as the buzzy Isle Of Wight band have announced a new set of US tour dates for 2022.

Wet Leg — whose debut self-titled album just checked into the Billboard 200 chart this week at No. 14 — will start with a slew of festival dates in July and August, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. They’ll then headline a number of venues across the US and then support Florence And The Machine for three final October dates.

Check out the full North America tour dates below. Tickets are now on sale for those and European tour dates here.

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

# with Florence And The Machine