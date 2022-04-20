Last week, we highlighted a video of a porch concert by Wet Leg as a worthy replacement for not getting tickets to their sold-out tour. Well, now you can experience the real thing again, too, as the buzzy Isle Of Wight band have announced a new set of US tour dates for 2022.
Wet Leg — whose debut self-titled album just checked into the Billboard 200 chart this week at No. 14 — will start with a slew of festival dates in July and August, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. They’ll then headline a number of venues across the US and then support Florence And The Machine for three final October dates.
Check out the full North America tour dates below. Tickets are now on sale for those and European tour dates here.
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
# with Florence And The Machine