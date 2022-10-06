Many musicians reacted to the overturning of Roe V. Wade by speaking up on social media and sharing resources for safe abortions. Yesterday, a ton of acts came together to announce the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation, which will fundraise for organizations facilitating abortion access starting on Friday, Oct. 7, on Bandcamp. It will only be available for 24 hours.

Wet Leg was one of the bands to participate. The “Chaise Longue” performers contributed “Loving You (Demo),” an unreleased version of the song of the same title from their debut that came out this year. It’s more lo-fi, but at the same time more visceral and full of feeling — it’s a great slice of raw indie rock.

Other musicians on the roster of the compilation include Amanda Shires x Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne x Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, and more. The cover artwork was made by the one and only Kim Gordon.

Listen to “Loving You (Demo)” above. Find the compilation here.