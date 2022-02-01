Wet Leg have been on a world-smashing rampage on the strength of just four songs and we can’t look away. The Isle Of Wight duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have their debut album coming out on April 8th. Now, the newly released visual for “Oh No” marks an #achievementunlocked of having a music video for each of those first four singles.

Filmed in their hometown, the clip was filmed in at the base camp of a funicular. Always with their wits about them, Teasdale and Chambers are wearing costumes made of rope that make them look like giant mops. As the clip plays over the song’s punishing guitar hook, screenshots of comments left on the band’s other videos flash across the screen; positive, negative and downright insane ones.

Teasdale commented on the concept — that the band directed — in a statement:

“It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favorite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new — it has been quite cathartic actually.”

Watch the video for “Oh No” above.

Wet Leg is out 4/8 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.