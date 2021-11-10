Last month’s release of Wet’s latest album, Letter Blue, sees the band embarking on an independent journey following the major label releases of 2016’s Don’t You and 2018’s Still Run. “On this third album, there was no other reason to make it than to make something that was intuitive and creative and coming from a real place of needing to make music and wanting it to feel good to us,” singer Kelly Zutrau told Uproxx.



Zutrau is front and center of the band and often is in their visuals, like the cinematic Gia Coppola-directed alternate video for “Larabar” and the clip for “Bound” featuring Blood Orange. But there’s also been a concerted tilt towards camcorder footage on “Clementine,” the official “Larabar” clip, and now, the supernatural new video for “Only One.”

In the video, a spitting image of a young Zutrau is depicted performing a Wiccan ritual of sorts. As she sacrifices her own blood, her eyes glow over and the camcorder footage motif begins again. She hangs with friends and they all vape A LOT. But it’s a mystical silver surfer-like figure on a motorcycle that is the apple of her eye and it’s all set to the breakneck rhythm of the song co-produced by Chaz Bear (of Toro y Moi).

Watch the video for “Only One” above and check out Wet’s remaining tour dates below.

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ Coco & Clair Clair

11/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ DJ set by Heaven I Stay

11/23 — London, UK @ Scala w/ L’Rain

Letter Blue is out now via AWAL. Listen/buy it here.