Fans of perfect electronic pop can rejoice — Wet is officially back. Though they teased a comeback earlier this year with the atmospheric “On Your Side,” the New York-based trio confirmed a new record today along with another new single. “Larabar” is a continuation of their dreamy, introspective sound and comes alongside a video of found footage that focuses on flying animals and dancing humans. This third album, called Letter Blue is special because it was made with all three of the original founding members of the band, as guitarist Marty Sulkow reunited with vocalist Kelly Zutrau and Joe Valle, who co-produced the album with a little help from the likes of Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear, Frank Ocean’s go-to keyboardist, Buddy Ross, and Dev Hynes, who features as Blood Orange on the album cut “Found.”

The record will be out on October 22 via AWAL, as the band opted to self-release this time, and will also include “On Your Side.” Of today’s new single, “Larabar,” Zutrau said it was a breakthrough moment for the group in the album-making process. “Step into the light for the very first time. ‘Larabar’ was a little breakthrough in the album process, the first song that came together that everything else formed around. It’s about a relationship cycle that becomes a loop — eventually a feedback loop — obsessively repeating, breaking up, getting back together, breaking up again. How memory distorts reality, solitude vs. company, accountability, guiltiness, loving someone who left and what to do when they come back and on and on, etc..”

Check out the new song and video above and the tracklist for the album. The band also announced a short slew of tour dates, find them below.

1. “Over And Over”

2. “On Your Side”

3. “Clementine”

4. “Far Cry”

5. “Blades Of Grass”

6. “Bound” Feat. Blood Orange

7. “Only One”

8. “Letter Blue”

9. “Only Water”

10. “Larabar”

10/16 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

10/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/07 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/23 — London, UK @ Scala

Letter Blue is out 8/22 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.