Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering released And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow last November. Her first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising was named among Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2022 because, in Steven Hyden’s words, it “spotlights her flair for beautiful soft-rock melodies that complement a serrated lyric edge.”

Her performance of the single “God Turn Me Into A Flower” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, March 30, showed everyone what Hyden meant by that.

Mering only needed a microphone and a synthesizer to captivate the audience. Her pristine vocals did all of the legwork, singing such poignant lines as, “You see the reflection, and you want it more than the truth / You yearn to be that dream you could never get to / ‘Cause the person on the other side has always just been you / Oh, God, turn me into a flower.”

Mering is scheduled to deliver more evocative performances as a supporting act on Phoenix and Beck’s co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour. The trek begins on August 1 in Seattle, and Mering will join on August 18 in Rogers, Arkansas and continue serving as an opener until the end of the tour on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland. The other openers are Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe.

Watch Weyes Blood on Colbert above.