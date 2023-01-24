Last year, Phoenix unveiled their highly anticipated new album, Alpha Zulu. First, the band took the songs to late-night television for vibrant performances, and now they’re bringing them on tour alongside Beck and an array of great openers, such as Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe.

The tour will kick off in Seattle, WA, at the beginning of August and end in Columbia, MD, in September. The tour is dubbed the Summer Odyssey Tour, and it’s sure to be one of many great runs this summer.

Check out the full dates below.

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

Beck & Phoenix are excited to announce their North American 'Summer Odyssey' tour! Artist presale begins tomorrow 10am local + general on sale Friday 10am local

https://t.co/pCpKasRjTd pic.twitter.com/Q6iOtd1Oq2 — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 23, 2023

Find ticket information here.